Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly Women's NEC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
NEC Power Rankings
1. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 73-41 vs Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Merrimack
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
2. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 66-55 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
3. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: L 101-73 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
4. Merrimack
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: L 55-43 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: L 73-41 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Le Moyne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
6. LIU
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: L 58-54 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Wagner
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: W 83-50 vs St. Elizabeth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
8. Stonehill
- Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: L 72-49 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LIU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
9. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: L 85-53 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
