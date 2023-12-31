Want to know which basketball team is on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 20-8

6-8 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 73-41 vs Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2. Le Moyne

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 16-13

2-11 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 66-55 vs Princeton

Next Game

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 12-17

2-10 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: L 101-73 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 13-16

3-10 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: L 55-43 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacred Heart

@ Sacred Heart Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 11-17

2-11 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: L 73-41 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Opponent: @ Le Moyne

@ Le Moyne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. LIU

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-22

1-10 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: L 58-54 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Wagner

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-9 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: W 83-50 vs St. Elizabeth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Stonehill

Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-13 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: L 72-49 vs Fairfield

Next Game

Opponent: @ LIU

@ LIU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

9. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 3-26

1-12 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: L 85-53 vs UMBC

Next Game