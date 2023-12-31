Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Patriot League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colgate

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Overall Rank: 189th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: L 77-64 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Navy

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 248th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
  • Last Game: W 77-65 vs William & Mary

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boston University
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lehigh

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 264th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: W 65-58 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ American
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Boston University

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 276th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
  • Last Game: W 74-63 vs Merrimack

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Navy
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. American

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
  • Last Game: W 87-85 vs UMBC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Overall Rank: 293rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
  • Last Game: L 67-58 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: Holy Cross
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Army

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 329th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
  • Last Game: W 58-50 vs Merchant Marine

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lafayette
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Loyola (MD)

  • Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 330th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
  • Last Game: L 97-56 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colgate
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Lafayette

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 3-27
  • Overall Rank: 349th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
  • Last Game: L 59-38 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Opponent: Army
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Holy Cross

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
  • Last Game: W 88-60 vs Elms College

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bucknell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

