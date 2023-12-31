Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot? See our Weekly Women's Patriot Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Patriot? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Patriot Power Rankings
1. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Lehigh
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: L 67-57 vs Rider
Next Game
- Opponent: American
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
3. Boston University
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern
Next Game
- Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
4. Colgate
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: W 65-45 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola (MD)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 66-64 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Lafayette
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
8. American
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 75-57 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lehigh
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
9. Navy
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th
- Last Game: L 87-56 vs Albany
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston University
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
10. Army
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: W 87-52 vs Five Towns
Next Game
- Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
