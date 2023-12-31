Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Patriot? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 55-43 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Lehigh

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: L 67-57 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: American

American Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

3. Boston University

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 83-80 vs Northeastern

Next Game

Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Colgate

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-4 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: W 65-45 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola (MD)

@ Loyola (MD) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

3-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 67-39 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 66-64 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Lafayette

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 57-55 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. American

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-21

2-9 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 75-57 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lehigh

@ Lehigh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9. Navy

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

4-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: L 87-56 vs Albany

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston University

@ Boston University Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

10. Army

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: W 87-52 vs Five Towns

Next Game