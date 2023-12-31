The Buffalo Bills (9-6) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Bills' upcoming tilt versus Patriots, review the column below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Patriots vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been winning four times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Bills have led after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times in 15 games this year.

In 15 games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

In 15 games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost two times, and been knotted up four times.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' 15 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up five times.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 15 games this year, the Patriots have been winning after the first half six times and have been losing after the first half nine times.

In 15 games this season, the Bills have had the lead after the first half 10 times (8-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half five times (1-4).

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Patriots have won the second half four times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times.

In 15 games this season, the Bills have lost the second half six times and won nine times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.0 points on average in the second half.

