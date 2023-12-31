Entering their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (4-11) are monitoring 16 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Patriots took down the Denver Broncos 26-23.

In their last outing, the Bills won 24-22 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ezekiel Elliott RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Brown OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Questionable Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Out Jalen Mills DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Anfernee Jennings LB Illness Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Illness Questionable Shaun Wade CB Hip Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Out Hunter Henry TE Knee Questionable Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Kayshon Boutte WR Illness Out

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ty Johnson RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Terrel Bernard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Wrist/rib Did Not Participate In Practice Von Miller LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Epenesa DE Rib Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice DaQuan Jones DT Pectoral Questionable Damar Hamlin S Shoulder Questionable Stefon Diggs WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Questionable Dorian Williams LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS

Patriots Season Insights

The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth with 306.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.1 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.5 points allowed per contest.

The Patriots are posting 189.8 passing yards per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game (15th-ranked) on defense.

New England's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks second-best in the NFL with 84.8 rushing yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 95.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 25th.

After forcing 16 turnovers (24th in NFL) and turning the ball over 23 times (22nd in NFL) this season, the Patriots sport the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -7.

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-14)

Bills (-14) Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Patriots (+625)

Bills (-1000), Patriots (+625) Total: 40 points

