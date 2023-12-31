The Buffalo Bills (9-6) host the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

This season the Patriots rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Bills surrender (18.4).

The Patriots rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (285.5) than the Bills give up (310.2).

New England rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 15.6 fewer than the 111.3 Buffalo allows per outing.

The Patriots have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.

Patriots Away Performance

In road games, the Patriots put up 15.1 points per game and give up 21.6. That is more than they score (14.1) and concede (21.5) overall.

On the road, the Patriots accumulate 280.4 yards per game and give up 292.3. That's less than they gain (285.5) and allow (306.1) overall.

New England's average passing yards gained (186.6) and allowed (214.1) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 189.8 and 221.3, respectively.

The Patriots' average rushing yards gained (93.9) and conceded (78.1) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 95.7 and 84.8, respectively.

The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage on the road (32.3%) is higher than their overall average (31.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (34.3%) is lower than overall (36.7%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh W 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City L 27-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver W 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 1/7/2024 New York - -

