How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (9-6) host the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Patriots Insights
- This season the Patriots rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Bills surrender (18.4).
- The Patriots rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (285.5) than the Bills give up (310.2).
- New England rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 15.6 fewer than the 111.3 Buffalo allows per outing.
- The Patriots have 23 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 24 takeaways.
Patriots Away Performance
- In road games, the Patriots put up 15.1 points per game and give up 21.6. That is more than they score (14.1) and concede (21.5) overall.
- On the road, the Patriots accumulate 280.4 yards per game and give up 292.3. That's less than they gain (285.5) and allow (306.1) overall.
- New England's average passing yards gained (186.6) and allowed (214.1) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 189.8 and 221.3, respectively.
- The Patriots' average rushing yards gained (93.9) and conceded (78.1) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 95.7 and 84.8, respectively.
- The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage on the road (32.3%) is higher than their overall average (31.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (34.3%) is lower than overall (36.7%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 21-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|L 27-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|W 26-23
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|New York
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.