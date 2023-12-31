Patriots vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
The Buffalo Bills (9-6) are expected to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 12 points against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The over/under has been set at 40.5.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Bills, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-12)
|40.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Bills (-11.5)
|40.5
|-720
|+520
New England vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights
- New England has four wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.
- New England has played 15 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.
- Buffalo has a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 12-point favorites this season.
- Buffalo games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).
