The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Zacha has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

