Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken seven shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Zacha has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:42
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
