In the Week 17 contest between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Pharaoh Brown get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Pharaoh Brown score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown's 11 catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 203 yards (22.6 per game) and one TD.

In one of seven games this year, Brown has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Pharaoh Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 2 2 71 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 2 33 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 4 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 25 0

