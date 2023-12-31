There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Arsenal FC playing Fulham.

You will find info on how to watch today's Premier League action right here.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC travels to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-185)

Arsenal FC (-185) Underdog: Fulham (+500)

Fulham (+500) Draw: (+340)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth is on the road to play Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-125)

Tottenham Hotspur (-125) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+285)

AFC Bournemouth (+285) Draw: (+340)

