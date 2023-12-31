NFC North rivals clash when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 2 points. The game's over/under is listed at 46.5.

The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Packers. Before the Packers play the Vikings, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-2) 46.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-2) 46.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Minnesota vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: NBC

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights

Minnesota has a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or more this season.

Five of Minnesota's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Against the spread, Green Bay is 7-8-0 this year.

As 2-point underdogs or greater, the Packers are 4-3 against the spread.

There have been nine Green Bay games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

