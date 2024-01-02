Barnstable County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Barnstable County, Massachusetts has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nauset Regional High School at Cape Cod Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Osterville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourne High School at Seekonk High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Seekonk, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
