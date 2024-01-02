Berkshire County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Berkshire County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lenox Memorial High School at Mount Everett Regional School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Sheffield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.