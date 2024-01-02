Boston College vs. Wake Forest January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-0 ACC), at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Boston College vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Wake Forest AVG
|Wake Forest Rank
|92nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|79.9
|80th
|183rd
|71
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|168th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|34.7
|260th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|318th
|204th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.3
|269th
|46th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|10.1
|55th
