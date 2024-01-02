The Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won seven straight. The Demon Deacons are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total is 149.5 in the matchup.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -1.5 149.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Boston College's games this year have an average total of 150.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Boston College (6-5-0) this year.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 7 63.6% 79.4 160.7 70.8 138.7 142.9 Wake Forest 5 50% 81.3 160.7 67.9 138.7 146.3

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Boston College compiled a 12-9-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Eagles score 79.4 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Demon Deacons allow.

Boston College has a 6-5 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 6-5-0 4-4 8-3-0 Wake Forest 6-4-0 1-2 6-4-0

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Wake Forest 9-7 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 4-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

