Tuesday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) going head to head against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-74 win for Wake Forest, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 76, Boston College 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)

Wake Forest (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Boston College is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Wake Forest's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Eagles have hit the over in eight games, while Demon Deacons games have gone over six times.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles average 79.4 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a +103 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Boston College records 37.3 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Boston College knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles rank 68th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 177th in college basketball defensively with 89.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Boston College has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (40th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

