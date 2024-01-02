The Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Demon Deacons have taken seven games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline FanDuel Boston College (-1.5) 149.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Boston College is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.

Wake Forest has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Boston College is 101st in the country. It is far higher than that, 79th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Eagles currently have the same odds, going from +100000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.

Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

