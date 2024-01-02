Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Demon Deacons have taken seven games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Boston College vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-1.5)
|149.5
|-122
|+102
Boston College vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Boston College is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.
- Wake Forest has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Boston College is 101st in the country. It is far higher than that, 79th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Eagles currently have the same odds, going from +100000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
- Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
