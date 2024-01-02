Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bristol County, Massachusetts today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millis High School at Norton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Norton, MA

Norton, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bridgewater High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bourne High School at Seekonk High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Seekonk, MA

Seekonk, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Joseph Case High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Berkley Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School