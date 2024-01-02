Bristol County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bristol County, Massachusetts today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millis High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bridgewater High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bourne High School at Seekonk High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Seekonk, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Case High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Berkley Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
