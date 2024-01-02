Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (22-7-6) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena sees the Bruins as big road favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Blue Jackets (+200). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 15 of 35 games this season.

The Bruins are 17-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in 11, or 32.4%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston is 6-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Columbus is 3-5 when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 5-5 6-4-0 5.8 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.10 2.90 11 42.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 6-3-1 6.8 3.90 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.90 3.80 5 21.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.