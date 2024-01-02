The Boston Celtics (26-6) bring a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9), winners of four straight. The Thunder are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET (on BSOK and NBCS-BOS) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Celtics vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Celtics 116

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-0.6)

Thunder (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Celtics have covered the spread less often than the Thunder this year, sporting an ATS record of 17-15-0, compared to the 23-8-0 mark of the Thunder.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (77.8%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 58.1% of the time this season (18 out of 31). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (18 out of 32).

The Celtics have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-6) this season, higher than the .583 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (7-5).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing just 110.3 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (120.8 per contest).

Boston is allowing 43.1 boards per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 47.3 rebounds per game (best).

This season, the Celtics rank 18th in the league in assists, averaging 25.8 per game.

Boston, who ranks seventh in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 16.1 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.