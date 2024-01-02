A pair of streaking teams square off when the Boston Celtics (26-6) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Thunder, winners of four straight. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 238.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.

Boston has an average total of 231 in its contests this year, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 24 out of the 30 games, or 80%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won 24 of its 30 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Celtics vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 31.2% 120.8 242.1 110.3 223 228.2 Thunder 13 41.9% 121.3 242.1 112.7 223 232

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.

At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-8-0).

The Celtics record 120.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 112.7 the Thunder allow.

Boston has a 16-9 record against the spread and a 23-2 record overall when putting up more than 112.7 points.

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Celtics and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 17-15 15-15 18-14 Thunder 23-8 7-2 18-13

Celtics vs. Thunder Point Insights

Celtics Thunder 120.8 Points Scored (PG) 121.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 16-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-4 23-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 21-4 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 16-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-3 24-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-4

