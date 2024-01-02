Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (26-6), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Celtics ready for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Celtics enter this contest after a 134-101 victory against the Spurs on Sunday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-leading 25 points for the Celtics in the win.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jrue Holiday PG Out Elbow 13.1 6.6 4.7

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

