Tuesday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (8-4) matching up with the Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET on January 2. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 victory for Harvard, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Harvard vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Harvard vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 78, Albany (NY) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-7.9)

Harvard (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Harvard has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Albany (NY), who is 6-4-0 ATS. A total of seven out of the Crimson's games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Great Danes' games have gone over.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 73.2 points per game to rank 225th in college basketball while allowing 70.3 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Harvard ranks 206th in the nation at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 38.5 its opponents average.

Harvard makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Crimson's 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 206th in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

Harvard has committed 1.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (110th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.6 (341st in college basketball).

