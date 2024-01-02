Harvard vs. Albany (NY) January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (7-3) will meet the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Albany (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 16.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 12.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Harvard vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|198th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|166th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|37.8
|137th
|311th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|147th
|94th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|155th
|14.0
|Assists
|13.5
|185th
|92nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|259th
