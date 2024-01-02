Norfolk County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dover-Sherborn High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk County Agricultural High School at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millis High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medway High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
