Plymouth County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Quincy High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Scituate, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Fisher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bridgewater High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Case High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
