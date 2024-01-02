We have high school basketball action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Quincy High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA Conference: Patriot - Fisher

Patriot - Fisher How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bridgewater High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Joseph Case High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Lakeville, MA

Lakeville, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School