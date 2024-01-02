Tuesday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (6-7) and the UMass Minutewomen (2-11) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Dayton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on January 2.

The Minutewomen enter this matchup after a 65-45 loss to VCU on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 69, UMass 65

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen's signature win this season came in a 56-44 victory over the Saint Peter's Peacocks on November 6.

The Minutewomen have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

UMass has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Minutewomen have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 42.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

11.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 42.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (24-for-82)

10.8 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (24-for-82) Tori Hyduke: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 22.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 22.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Lilly Taulelei: 7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG%

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen have a -226 scoring differential, falling short by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 56.9 points per game to rank 311th in college basketball and are giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 328th in college basketball.

The Minutewomen are posting 57.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.7 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (58.0).

When playing at home, UMass is giving up 13.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than in away games (75.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.