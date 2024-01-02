The Dayton Flyers (6-5) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the UMass Minutewomen (2-9), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at William D. Mullins Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. Dayton Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

