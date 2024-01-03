Wednesday's game between the Navy Midshipmen (4-7, 0-0 Patriot League) and the Boston University Terriers (5-8, 0-0 Patriot League) at Navy Alumni Hall has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Navy securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Navy 68, Boston University 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: Navy (-5.0)

Navy (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.0

Navy has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Boston University's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Midshipmen are 5-5-0 and the Terriers are 5-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 66.1 points per game (337th in college basketball) and allowing 66.3 (79th in college basketball).

Boston University grabs 36.5 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Boston University connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Boston University forces 11.3 turnovers per game (249th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.