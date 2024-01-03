Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston University Terriers (8-3) versus the Navy Midshipmen (4-7) at Case Gym is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Boston University, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last time out, the Terriers won on Friday 83-80 against Northeastern.

Boston University vs. Navy Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 75, Navy 55

Boston University Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 9, the Terriers took down the Harvard Crimson (No. 92 in our computer rankings) by a score of 80-77.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on December 9

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 226) on November 26

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 257) on November 10

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 259) on November 14

83-80 on the road over Northeastern (No. 279) on December 22

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.5 BLK, 55.1 FG%

18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.5 BLK, 55.1 FG% Alex Giannaros: 13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Anastasiia Semenova: 7.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Audrey Ericksen: 6.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

6.6 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (218th in college basketball) and allow 61.1 per contest (113th in college basketball).

Offensively the Terriers have played worse at home this season, averaging 63.9 points per game, compared to 64.0 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, Boston University is allowing 56.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 68.8.

