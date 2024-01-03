Boston University vs. Navy January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (4-7, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Navy Midshipmen (3-6, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boston University vs. Navy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nic Nobili: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Navy Players to Watch
- Donovan Draper: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Austin Inge: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Woods: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitch Fischer: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston University vs. Navy Stat Comparison
|Navy Rank
|Navy AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|313th
|67.6
|Points Scored
|65.6
|333rd
|16th
|61.8
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|72nd
|104th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|36.4
|195th
|109th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|279th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|235th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.7
|235th
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.