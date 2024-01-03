The Boston University Terriers (4-7, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Navy Midshipmen (3-6, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boston University vs. Navy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Players to Watch

Donovan Draper: 9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Austin Inge: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Woods: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitch Fischer: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Navy Rank Navy AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 313th 67.6 Points Scored 65.6 333rd 16th 61.8 Points Allowed 66.2 72nd 104th 38.4 Rebounds 36.4 195th 109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 279th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 235th 12.7 Assists 12.7 235th 134th 11.3 Turnovers 11.3 134th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.