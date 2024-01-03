Boston University vs. Navy January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (4-6) meet a fellow Patriot opponent, the Boston University Terriers (7-3), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Case Gym. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Boston University vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Boston University Players to Watch
- Caitlin Weimar: 17.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alex Giannaros: 13.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anastasiia Semenova: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Audrey Ericksen: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Navy Players to Watch
- Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyah Smith: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maren Louridas: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydne Watts: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Morganne Andrews: 2.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
