Wednesday's contest that pits the Bucknell Bison (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) at Sojka Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bucknell, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no set line.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 74, Holy Cross 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Bucknell (-9.5)

Bucknell (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Bucknell has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Holy Cross, who is 4-8-0 ATS. The Bison have hit the over in four games, while Crusaders games have gone over six times. Bucknell is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games, while Holy Cross has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders have a -144 scoring differential, falling short by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 66.2 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are allowing 77.2 per outing to rank 312th in college basketball.

The 33.0 rebounds per game Holy Cross accumulates rank 325th in the country, 3.1 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents collect.

Holy Cross makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 39.0%.

Holy Cross has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 12.0 (204th in college basketball) while forcing 8.1 (362nd in college basketball).

