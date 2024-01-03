Wednesday's contest features the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) and the Bucknell Bison (3-8) matching up at Hart Recreation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 61-50 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Crusaders took care of business in their last matchup 55-43 against Merrimack on Wednesday.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 61, Bucknell 50

Other Patriot Predictions

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders' signature win this season came against the Brown Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders took home the 62-54 win at home on November 9.

Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins

62-54 at home over Brown (No. 149) on November 9

65-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 279) on December 17

55-43 at home over Merrimack (No. 320) on December 20

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 347) on November 13

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 29

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 45.2 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 45.2 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 27.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 27.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%

10.5 PTS, 43.6 FG% Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 58.9 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball and are giving up 50.8 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball.

Offensively, the Crusaders have played better at home this season, averaging 62.6 points per game, compared to 55.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Holy Cross has played better in home games this year, surrendering 43.6 points per game, compared to 56.8 on the road.

