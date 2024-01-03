Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest features the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) and the Bucknell Bison (3-8) matching up at Hart Recreation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 61-50 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.
The Crusaders took care of business in their last matchup 55-43 against Merrimack on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 61, Bucknell 50
Other Patriot Predictions
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders' signature win this season came against the Brown Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings. The Crusaders took home the 62-54 win at home on November 9.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-54 at home over Brown (No. 149) on November 9
- 65-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 279) on December 17
- 55-43 at home over Merrimack (No. 320) on December 20
- 51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 347) on November 13
- 59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 29
Holy Cross Leaders
- Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 45.2 FG%
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 27.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%
- Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70)
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 58.9 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball and are giving up 50.8 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball.
- Offensively, the Crusaders have played better at home this season, averaging 62.6 points per game, compared to 55.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Holy Cross has played better in home games this year, surrendering 43.6 points per game, compared to 56.8 on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.