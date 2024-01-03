Holy Cross vs. Bucknell January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Bucknell Bison (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Joseph Octave: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Kenney: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Nugent: 6.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|349th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|63.6
|347th
|227th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|79.1
|333rd
|363rd
|28.2
|Rebounds
|32.5
|327th
|361st
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|295th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.4
|190th
|291st
|11.9
|Assists
|11.4
|308th
|227th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|211th
