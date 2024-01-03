The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9, 0-0 Patriot League) face a fellow Patriot League squad, the Bucknell Bison (3-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 349th 63.2 Points Scored 63.6 347th 227th 72.6 Points Allowed 79.1 333rd 363rd 28.2 Rebounds 32.5 327th 361st 5.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th 120th 8.2 3pt Made 7.4 190th 291st 11.9 Assists 11.4 308th 227th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 211th

