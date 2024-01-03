Holy Cross vs. Bucknell January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's Patriot slate includes the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) facing the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Emma Theodorsson: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isabella King: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Blake Matthews: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
