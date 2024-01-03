Wednesday's Patriot slate includes the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) facing the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Lindsay Berger: 8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Janelle Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Cara McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Emma Theodorsson: 10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Isabella King: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Blake Matthews: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

