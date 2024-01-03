Wednesday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutemen (9-3, 0-0 A-10) matching up with the Duquesne Dukes (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 77-74 win for UMass, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 77, Duquesne 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-3.1)

UMass (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

UMass' record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and Duquesne's is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Minutemen are 6-4-0 and the Dukes are 5-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen average 84.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per contest (209th in college basketball). They have a +144 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The 38.7 rebounds per game UMass averages rank 94th in college basketball, and are 3.4 more than the 35.3 its opponents grab per outing.

UMass hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Minutemen rank 69th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 91st in college basketball defensively with 86.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UMass wins the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 10.8 (97th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.