Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutemen (6-2, 0-0 A-10) against the Duquesne Dukes (8-2, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMass vs. Duquesne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Players to Watch

Josh Cohen: 18.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Cross: 15.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniel Hankins-Sanford: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 29th 84.1 Points Scored 76.5 144th 235th 72.9 Points Allowed 68.9 132nd 48th 40.6 Rebounds 37.5 148th 16th 12.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 109th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.7 80th 11th 19.0 Assists 12.7 235th 92nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 105th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.