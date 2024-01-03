UMass vs. Duquesne January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutemen (6-2, 0-0 A-10) against the Duquesne Dukes (8-2, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMass Players to Watch
- Josh Cohen: 18.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Cross: 15.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Hankins-Sanford: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
UMass vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|29th
|84.1
|Points Scored
|76.5
|144th
|235th
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|132nd
|48th
|40.6
|Rebounds
|37.5
|148th
|16th
|12.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|109th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.7
|80th
|11th
|19.0
|Assists
|12.7
|235th
|92nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
