Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7, 0-0 NEC) meet a fellow NEC squad, the Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 0-0 NEC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hammel Court. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via NEC Front Row.
Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Derkack: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Clark: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samba Diallo: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devon Savage: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Etumnu: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Merrimack Rank
|Merrimack AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|351st
|62.6
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|16th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|362nd
|28.7
|Rebounds
|34.4
|213th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
