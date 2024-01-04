The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7, 0-0 NEC) meet a fellow NEC squad, the Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 0-0 NEC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hammel Court. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

  • Jordan Derkack: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Clark: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Samba Diallo: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Etumnu: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
351st 62.6 Points Scored 77.4 47th
16th 62.3 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
362nd 28.7 Rebounds 34.4 213th
349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.2 85th
211th 12.6 Assists 14.7 62nd
304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.1 104th

