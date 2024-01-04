The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7, 0-0 NEC) meet a fellow NEC squad, the Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 0-0 NEC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hammel Court. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via NEC Front Row.

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Derkack: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Clark: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Samba Diallo: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Devon Savage: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Etumnu: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack Rank Merrimack AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 351st 62.6 Points Scored 77.4 47th 16th 62.3 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 362nd 28.7 Rebounds 34.4 213th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 8.2 85th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.7 62nd 304th 13.2 Turnovers 11.1 104th

