Northeastern vs. Stony Brook January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|71.7
|259th
|258th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|303rd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|36.9
|176th
|189th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|174th
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|67th
|159th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.0
|278th
|213th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
