The Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northeastern vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 71.7 259th 258th 73.9 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 303rd 33.5 Rebounds 36.9 176th 189th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 174th 295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.8 67th 159th 13.9 Assists 12.0 278th 213th 12.2 Turnovers 10.9 105th

