Thursday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-7, 0-0 NEC), at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Stonehill Players to Watch

  • Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

  • Kellen Amos: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jordan Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayden Brown: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Tre Breland III: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank
345th 63.9 Points Scored 71.3 268th
352nd 81.9 Points Allowed 69.6 150th
349th 31.6 Rebounds 33 320th
346th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.1 301st
330th 10.9 Assists 14.5 115th
278th 13 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

