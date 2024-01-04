Thursday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-7, 0-0 NEC), at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Kellen Amos: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jordan Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Brown: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Tre Breland III: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 345th 63.9 Points Scored 71.3 268th 352nd 81.9 Points Allowed 69.6 150th 349th 31.6 Rebounds 33 320th 346th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.6 294th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.1 301st 330th 10.9 Assists 14.5 115th 278th 13 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

