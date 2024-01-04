Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's NEC schedule includes the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12, 0-0 NEC) against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-7, 0-0 NEC), at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- Kellen Amos: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jordan Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Brown: 8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Tre Breland III: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|345th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|71.3
|268th
|352nd
|81.9
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|150th
|349th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|33
|320th
|346th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|294th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.1
|301st
|330th
|10.9
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|278th
|13
|Turnovers
|10.8
|93rd
