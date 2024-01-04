The Maine Black Bears (7-6) play a fellow America East team, the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Costello Athletic Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMass Lowell vs. Maine Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Lowell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine Players to Watch

Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.