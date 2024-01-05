On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Boston Celtics (21-6) face the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 26.8 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White posts 16.5 points, 4.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Al Horford puts up 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is putting up 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Jazz are getting 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from John Collins this season.

The Jazz are getting 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kelly Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Celtics Jazz 118.9 Points Avg. 112.6 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 47.8% Field Goal % 45.3% 37.4% Three Point % 35.3%

