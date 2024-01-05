The Northeastern Huskies (4-6) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-7) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northeastern vs. Delaware Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Klarke Sconiers: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sydney Boone: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Chloe Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ande'a Cherisier: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.