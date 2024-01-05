The Northeastern Huskies (4-6) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-7) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Northeastern vs. Delaware Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Tara Cousins: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Klarke Sconiers: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Sydney Boone: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chloe Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ande'a Cherisier: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

