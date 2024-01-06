Boston College vs. Georgia Tech January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|243rd
|72.4
|Points Scored
|79.4
|82nd
|186th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|16th
|43.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|14th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.6
|114th
|251st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|43rd
