Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
243rd 72.4 Points Scored 79.4 82nd
186th 71.0 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
16th 43.1 Rebounds 37.3 154th
14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th
258th 6.7 3pt Made 7.6 171st
180th 13.5 Assists 14.6 114th
251st 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

