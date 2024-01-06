The Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League) meet a fellow Patriot League team, the Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Case Gym. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boston University vs. Lafayette Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Players to Watch

Miles Brewster: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Otto Landrum: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrone Alexander: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nic Nobili: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Players to Watch

Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison

Boston University Rank Boston University AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 336th 65.4 Points Scored 60.7 359th 81st 66.6 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd 201st 36.3 Rebounds 32.9 324th 282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.2 212th 274th 12.2 Assists 13.3 197th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.7 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.