Boston University vs. Lafayette January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (1-11, 0-0 Patriot League) meet a fellow Patriot League team, the Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Case Gym. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Boston University vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston University Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 8.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nic Nobili: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Justin Vander Baan: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eric Sondberg: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Butler: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Hines: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston University vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|336th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|60.7
|359th
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|222nd
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|32.9
|324th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|274th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.