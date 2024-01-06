Saturday's Patriot schedule includes the Lafayette Leopards (5-6) playing the Boston University Terriers (8-3) at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston University vs. Lafayette Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Boston University Players to Watch

Caitlin Weimar: 18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Alex Giannaros: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Anastasiia Semenova: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Audrey Ericksen: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Aoibhe Gormley: 3.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lafayette Players to Watch

Abby Antognoli: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Andrews: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Halee Smith: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Drummond: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Emma Shields: 2.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

