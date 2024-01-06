Celtics vs. Pacers January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston Celtics (22-6), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are getting 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this year.
- Derrick White is putting up 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.
- The Celtics are receiving 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.
- Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).
- Myles Turner puts up 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|126.5
|Points Avg.
|119.9
|125.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.7
|50.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|38.0%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
