Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Princeton Tigers (11-1, 0-0 Ivy League) facing the Harvard Crimson (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Princeton Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chisom Okpara: 17.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Caden Pierce: 13.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Xaivian Lee: 16.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Allocco: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zach Martini: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Peters: 7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Harvard vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th
127th 68.5 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
16th 39.0 Rebounds 36.3 85th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th
157th 13.3 Assists 13.2 163rd
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

