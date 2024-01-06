Harvard vs. Princeton January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Princeton Tigers (11-1, 0-0 Ivy League) facing the Harvard Crimson (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 17.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Princeton Players to Watch
- Caden Pierce: 13.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Xaivian Lee: 16.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Martini: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Peters: 7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Harvard vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Princeton Rank
|Princeton AVG
|Harvard AVG
|Harvard Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|69th
|16th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|36.3
|85th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
