Saturday's Ivy League schedule includes the Princeton Tigers (11-1, 0-0 Ivy League) facing the Harvard Crimson (8-3, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Princeton Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Caden Pierce: 13.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Harvard vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 68.4 266th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 16th 39.0 Rebounds 36.3 85th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 157th 13.3 Assists 13.2 163rd 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

