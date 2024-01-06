The Yale Bulldogs (2-10) face a fellow Ivy League opponent, the Harvard Crimson (6-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Yale Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Harvard Players to Watch

Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Katie Krupa: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Jenna Clark: 15.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyla McGill: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brenna McDonald: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Kiley Capstraw: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Grace Thybulle: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

