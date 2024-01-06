Harvard vs. Yale January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Yale Bulldogs (2-10) face a fellow Ivy League opponent, the Harvard Crimson (6-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Harvard vs. Yale Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Harvard Players to Watch
- Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katie Krupa: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Yale Players to Watch
- Jenna Clark: 15.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyla McGill: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brenna McDonald: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kiley Capstraw: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grace Thybulle: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
